Ruben Lee Joseph Davis
Ruben Lee Joseph Davis entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2020. Survived by his wife, Betty S. Davis; daughters, Tracie Bazille (Ortega), Carlette Davis, Sheila Bradley (Duke) and Toni Davis (Vaughn); grandchildren, Anthony Davis, Aishah Bazille, Briana Wilder, Malik Bazille, Sumayyah Bazille, Christopher Vaughn (deceased) Indya Bradley, Imani Vaughn and Jamilah Bazille. The family will have a private service on Thursday, April 16, 2020. You may view and sign the guestbook on Thursday, April 16, 2020 online at www.halldavisandson.com. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
