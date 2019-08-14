Ruby "LaFoy" Germany, age 83, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Landmark Nursing Home in Hammond. She was born on Saturday, November 30, 1935, in Madden, Mississippi, to Robert Glover and Lena Pearl Risher Russell. Ruby was very active in her church the Westchurch Church of Christ. She enjoyed life and loved taking care and spending time with her family. LaFoy is survived by her sons, Jerry Germany and his wife Barbara and Randy Germany and his wife Allie Smith, her grandchildren, Erin Holley and her husband Daren, Elizabeth Wooley and her husband Josh, Alex Germany and his wife Heidi, Jonathan Germany and his wife Kathrine and Jessica Stacy and her husband Billy, her great grandchildren, Madison Holley, Easton Holley, Cade Germany and Fletcher Wooley, also numerous close friends. LaFoy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Fletcher Mack Germany, her parents, Robert Glover and Lena Pearl Risher Russell, and her brother, Rev. Windell Russell. A Visitation for LaFoy will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating LaFoy's Life will immediately follow visitation at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Delhi Masonic Cemetery in Delhi, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers the family would like everyone to buy a special gift for the person they love as much as LaFoy loved her family. LaFoy's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, 2019