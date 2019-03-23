Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A native of Sorrento and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Ruby Loupe / Mrs. L. W. Loupe left this world at 4:10 pm Friday March 22, 2019 at the age of 84. She spent many years living from the east coast to the west coast following her husband who was a career member of the United States Navy; after his death she moved to Baton Rouge. She retired after working 22 years as a book keeper at Fred Parnell's Sports Shop. She was a member of the St. Isadore Catholic church for many years. Survivors are her sons Bryan Paul Loupe, Ronald Gerard Loupe and his wife Erin and daughter Tonya Ann Loupe and her wife Ann Crumholt. Grandchildren are Ryan Gerard Loupe, Stephen Paul Loupe and Jason Paul Loupe. Great-grandchildren are Kaeden Loupe, Harlee Loupe and Lawson Paul Loupe. Preceded in death by her husband L. W. Loupe (US Navy) and her son Steven Joseph Loupe, her parents Amanda and Julian Melancon and her brother Julian C Melancon Jr. Pallbearers will be Stephen Loupe, Jason Loupe, Dale Lee, Zachary Heritage, John Loupe and Cassidy Russo. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, Monday, March 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visiting will continue at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge, LA, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m, officiated by Father Frank Bass. Interment at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in St. Amant, Louisiana next to her husband L.W. and son Steven and her parents. Special Thank You to those who provided extra care for Ruby, Karen Brown, Kelly Williams (aide), Jarnelle Dixon (Nurse) and Cardinal Hospice. To Lynne Gomez, Thank You for all those home cooked meals they were truly appreciated.

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

