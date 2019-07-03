Ruby Brown Hawkins entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2019 at the age of 79. Survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn (Richard) Williams and Jacqueline Young; sons, Michael Hawkins, Eric (Tina) Hawkins and Mark (Deedy) Hawkins; sisters, Geraldine Brown and Bettye Smith; 9 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Hawkins; son, Earl F. Hawkins; grandson, Michael Williams Hawkins; parents; 2 sisters; 3 brothers. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, July 6, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 7th Street, Port Allen, LA. Reverend Dr. Raymond Allen, officiating. Interment Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Maringouin, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019