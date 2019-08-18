Ruby Comeal Stewart passed away Sunday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 91 in her residence. Ruby was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and resided in Port Allen, Louisiana. There will be a viewing Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home in Port Allen, Louisiana and Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by funeral services for 11:00 am at Saint Mary Baptist Church, 1252 Nth Acadian Thruway East, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Rev. Conway E. Knighton officiating. Ruby leaves to cherish her memories one granddaughter, Latricia Brown (Dr. Kenneth Boone) Ocala, Florida; one grandson, Steve (Pamela) Bezue, Baton Rouge, LA.; two great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter, two bonus great-grandsons; one great-great granddaughter; two great great-grandsons; nephew, nieces, cousins and a host of other family members and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019