Ruby Dozier Bercegeay passed away on May 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge. A limited service will take place at Church Funeral Services on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Mouille, her father Lawrence Mouille, her sister Barbra Dicapo, her step son Ernie Bercegeay, and step daughter Cindy Bercegeay. She is survived by her loving husband Virgil Bercegeay, 2 sons, Chester Dozier and Brent Dozier, 2 sisters, Gussie Bihm and Elaine Mouille, one brother Lawrence Mouille, Jr., 2 step-daughters and spouses Patty and Danny Alford, and Tammy and Numa Blanchard, three step-sons and spouses, Jim Bercegeay, Wayne Bercegeay, and Rodney and Joann Bercegeay, and Ernie's wife Mona Bercegeay, 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Ruby had a passion for sewing and had been a seamstress for many years. She was a giver and nothing brightened her day more than someone smiling from getting a gift from her. She had a knack for finding cool stuff. She loved animals and had many dogs, cats and other animals throughout her life. She always was a caregiver in her life. Taking care of others was her daily goal. She grew up in Palmetto, Louisiana and finished her life in Gonzales, Louisiana. Online guest book may be viewed at www.churchfuneralservices.com. If you intend to send flowers, instead consider a plant we will be able to replant in her memory.
Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.