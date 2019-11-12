Ruby G. Gonzales

Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8608
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Obituary
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Ruby G. Gonzales at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at. St. Mark Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and at St. Mark Catholic Church on Friday, November 15 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Mrs. Gonzales passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Mrs. Gonzales was a homemaker and mother of 5 boys. In her youth, she played high school basketball for French Settlement and later followed her kids in sports. She enjoyed playing Pokeno, Bingo and cards, traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Randy Gonzales and wife Linda, Mike Gonzales and wife Tootsie, Barry Gonzales and wife Robin, Tim Gonzales and Jan Hodge, Greg Gonzales and Danielle Ewing; sister, Ruthella "Tut" Thibeau, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. "Buddy" Gonzales, Jr; parents, Elda Guitreau and Ada A. Guitreau; brothers, Elda Guitreau, Jr, Alvin Guitreau; sisters, Audrey St. Pierre, Barbara Lambert, Ethel Guitreau and grandchild, Christy Duncan. Pallbearers will be Randy Gonzales, Mike Gonzales, Barry Gonzales, Tim Gonzales, Greg Gonzales and Michael Gonzales, Jr. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Gonzales, LA   (225) 647-8608
