A loving and devoted wife and mother, Ruby Gisler Marino was married to her high school sweetheart for 63 years until he passed away. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was the "glue" that always kept the family together. Ruby passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Clare Manor just a few hours shy of her 91st birthday. She was a native of Brusly and resident of Plaquemine. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Thursday, February 20th from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial in Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by her two daughters, Sylvia Marino Hernandez and husband Claude, Peggie Marino Parker and husband Jerry; five grandchildren, Marina Brown, Angela Kerne Trahan and husband Andy, Jennifer Parker Tullier and husband Kacey, Nicole Parker Miller and husband Eric, Jerry Matthew Parker and wife Michelle; eleven great grandchildren, Madison Brown, Ashton and Addison Trahan, Tyler Albert and Dexter Tullier, Chris, Shawn and Alex Miller, Logan, Landon and Lucas Parker. Preceded in death by husband: Charles "Bay" Marino, Sr.; parents, Frank and Lillie Schlicke Gisler; son, Charles Marino, Jr.; four sisters and two brothers. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of St. Clare Manor. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020