Ruby L. Dixon
Ruby L. Dixon, a lifelong resident of Jackson, LA, was called home to her eternal rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at age 77. She is survived by her son, Carl (Joyce) A. Butler, LaPlace, LA; four grandchildren, Jacario Dixon and Jornel Dixon, Baker, LA; Kayla (Tego) B. Edereka, Dallas, TX; Karl A. Butler, Philadelphia, PA; one godchild, Rolanda (Keith) Turner, Jackson, LA; a step-daughter, Betty Jean Edwards, Zachary, LA; two step-grandchildren, Shawanda Edwards and Meosha Edwards, Zachary, LA; three siblings, Edward (Ledora) Butler, Jackson, LA; Elsie Butler, Jackson, LA; and Robert (Laura) Butler, Baton Rouge, LA; three aunts, Irma (Eric) D'Anjou, Gretna, LA; Sadie (Albert) Dase, New Orleans, LA; and Maggie Gales, Clinton, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard, Sr. and Lillie Gales Butler, her husband, Clarence Dixon, Sr., her son, Clarence Dixon, Jr. and her brother, Howard Butler, Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the New Charleston Baptist Church, Jackson, LA. A Homegoing Celebration will promptly follow from 11 a.m. until 12 noon.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
