Ruby Lee Overstreet

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Lee Overstreet.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Green's Chapel AME Church
1232 N. 32nd St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Green's Chapel AME Church
1232 N. 32nd St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ruby Lee Overstreet entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2019 at the age of 80. Survived by her daughter, Sandra Spears; sons, Jeffery Overstreet and Courtney Overstreet; sister, Josie Janary. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Green's Chapel AME Church, 1232 N. 32nd St., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Herbert Spears, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.