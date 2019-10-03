Ruby Lee Overstreet entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2019 at the age of 80. Survived by her daughter, Sandra Spears; sons, Jeffery Overstreet and Courtney Overstreet; sister, Josie Janary. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Green's Chapel AME Church, 1232 N. 32nd St., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Herbert Spears, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019