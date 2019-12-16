Ruby Legleu West, a native of Baton Rouge, and a resident Gonzales, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a 1951 graduate of Istrouma High School. Ruby lived in Las Vegas and Los Angeles for many years. Ruby was an exceptional seamstress, talented artist, passionate tennis player until she was 80 years old. She was an animal lover but most of all she loved her family. Ruby was faithful to her Lord and Savior. Ruby is survived by her sister, Connie Silvio; three brothers, Kenneth, Jack (Linda) and Stanley (Linda) Legleu; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" West, her parents, Clovis P Legleu, Jr. & Sophie Langlois Legleu; her twin, Ruth Brogan Lambert; sisters, Lois Sibley, Betty Legleu; a brother Clovis P. "Pete" Legleu, III. A special thanks to Magnolia Assisted Living and Clarity Hospice. And also to her special caregivers Cindy and Alema. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 beginning at 12pm until the funeral service begins at 2pm. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019