Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Legleu West. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Legleu West, a native of Baton Rouge, and a resident Gonzales, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a 1951 graduate of Istrouma High School. Ruby lived in Las Vegas and Los Angeles for many years. Ruby was an exceptional seamstress, talented artist, passionate tennis player until she was 80 years old. She was an animal lover but most of all she loved her family. Ruby was faithful to her Lord and Savior. Ruby is survived by her sister, Connie Silvio; three brothers, Kenneth, Jack (Linda) and Stanley (Linda) Legleu; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" West, her parents, Clovis P Legleu, Jr. & Sophie Langlois Legleu; her twin, Ruth Brogan Lambert; sisters, Lois Sibley, Betty Legleu; a brother Clovis P. "Pete" Legleu, III. A special thanks to Magnolia Assisted Living and Clarity Hospice. And also to her special caregivers Cindy and Alema. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 beginning at 12pm until the funeral service begins at 2pm. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or in Shreveport, Louisiana. Ruby Legleu West, a native of Baton Rouge, and a resident Gonzales, passed away on December 14, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a 1951 graduate of Istrouma High School. Ruby lived in Las Vegas and Los Angeles for many years. Ruby was an exceptional seamstress, talented artist, passionate tennis player until she was 80 years old. She was an animal lover but most of all she loved her family. Ruby was faithful to her Lord and Savior. Ruby is survived by her sister, Connie Silvio; three brothers, Kenneth, Jack (Linda) and Stanley (Linda) Legleu; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" West, her parents, Clovis P Legleu, Jr. & Sophie Langlois Legleu; her twin, Ruth Brogan Lambert; sisters, Lois Sibley, Betty Legleu; a brother Clovis P. "Pete" Legleu, III. A special thanks to Magnolia Assisted Living and Clarity Hospice. And also to her special caregivers Cindy and Alema. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 beginning at 12pm until the funeral service begins at 2pm. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or in Shreveport, Louisiana. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.