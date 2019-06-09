Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby LeJeune Causin, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be missed greatly. She had the biggest of hearts! She would give a helping hand to anyone in need whether it were to administer medicine or give them a lift where they wanted to go. She just loved taking care of others. She was a member of the Ladies of Auxillary of the American Legion and of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was employed upon retiring as a Juvenille Officer at the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in Donaldsonville. She is survived by son, Denis Causin (Caroline); daughter, Tara Futrell; three grandchildren, Joey Futrell (Leah), Derek Causin (Amanda), and Nicholas Boudreaux; seven great grandchildren, Jolee Guidry, Mackenzie Causin, Andrew Causin, Meredith Price and Ryleigh Price, Noah Boudreaux, and Nicholas Boudreaux. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elmire LeJeune; husband, Howard A. Causin, Sr.; son, Howard A. Causin, Jr.; grandson, Cody Futrell; sisters, Mirea Tortorich and Josie LeJeune; and brothers, Joseph, George, Clovis, and Roy LeJeune. The family would like to give a special thanks to Chateau D'ville Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion during her last days. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum.

