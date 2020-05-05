Sister Ruby Loretta Bolding was born to the late Lionel and Ruby Young on March 6, 1950. She entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. Ruby was a faithful and dedicated servant of God. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior and was baptized according to her faith at an early age. Also, she served faithfully as a Choir Director for many years at Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smoke Bend, LA. Later she became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Donaldsonville, LA until her departure. There she was active in the music and other ministries. She was a longtime employee of Department of Agriculture, Baton Rouge, LA. She leaves to cherish her legacy, one son Chester Leon Redmond III, two daughters Charyale Angelique Young and Jerril (Albert III) Williams. Five grandchildren Ravean Bell, Mieshiea (Randy) Sample, Jaden McElroy, Noah and Dylan Williams. One great-granddaughter Heaven Sample. Adoptive brothers Dwayne Johnson and Harry Joseph. A host of aunts, uncles, godchildren, adoptive children and other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by her parents Lionel and Ruby Young Jackson.

