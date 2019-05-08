Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby M. Pourciau. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Erwinville, La. and resident of Smithfield, La., Ruby passed away at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads at 1:56 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 79. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene P. White and husband James (Jimbo) White; three sons, Darryl Emile Pourciau and wife Tonya A. Pourciau, Wayne Pourciau and wife Dianne R. Pourciau, Brian S. Pourciau Sr. and wife Cassie O. Pourciau; sister, Florence Jarreau Aymond; brothers, Batiste J. Jarreau and Adam "Boogie" Jarreau; grandchildren, Nicholas J. White, Darryl Shawn Pourciau, Caitlyn Mae Pourciau, Josh W. Pourciau, Brian Seville Pourciau, Jr. and Micah James Pourciau; step-grandchildren, Kimberly A. Pravata, Kade E. Pravata and Konnor J. Pravata. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Emile Pourciau; parents, Adam Joseph Jarreau and Leah David Jarreau; brothers, Frank Jarreau, Alvin J. Jarreau, Cecil Jarreau and Dudley Jarreau. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads from 9 am until 1:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 2:00 pm and interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Darryl E. Pourciau, Darryl Shawn Pourciau, James A. White, Nicholas J. White, Brian Pourciau, Sr., Brian Pourciau, Jr., Wayne Pourciau and Josh W. Pourciau. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth "Coonie" Pourciau, Caitlyn Pourciau, Micah Pourciau, Kade Pravata, Konnor Pravata, Kimberly Pravata and Frank Jarreau. A very special thanks to the staff at Baton Rouge General, Pointe Coupee General Hospital, Pointe Coupee Hospice and Acadian Ambulance. Special thanks to all family and friends who supported the family throughout the past weeks.

