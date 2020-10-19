1/1
Ruby Mae Aguillard Allain
Ruby passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs. She was 93, born in Lettsworth and longtime resident of West Baton Rouge Parish. Ruby was a homemaker, who enjoyed fishing and cooking. A graveside service will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Brusly, on Thursday, October 22nd at 1:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Matt Lorrain, with burial of ashes to follow. Ruby is survived by her son, Michael W. Allain and wife Linda; six grandchildren, Alicia Allain Schneider and husband John; Brandy Michael Allain and wife Ashley, Patrick "Packie" Allain and partner Carolyn, Tammie Allain and husband Lorne, Ferdinand "Tres" Allain, III and wife Michelle, and Sean Allain and partner Samantha "Sam", nine great-grandchildren, Jessica Dollard, Shelby, Alex, Jake, Jarred and Ferdinand, IV "Twitch" Allain, Devyn Worley and Bryce Wildey, and Brooke Bullard and husband Jeremy; two great-great-grandchildren, Adaleigh Rivera and Maverick Bullard Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ferdinand "Ferd" J. Allain, Sr.; son, Ferdinand J. Allain, Jr.; parents, Morris and Blanche Andre Aguillard; two brothers, Morris Aguillard, Jr. and Marshall "Peacock" Aguillard; two sisters, Sallie Laird and Ruth Treuil. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Baton Rouge Alzheimer's Association (AlzBR.org). Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
October 19, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
