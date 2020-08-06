A lifelong resident of Maringouin, Ruby Mae Johnson departed this life on Monday August 3, 2020 at the age of 61. Ruby leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Thelma Johnson; two children, Tia Johnson and Biance Baise; a grandson Devante' Marshall, Jr.; four sisters, Maude Ephram, Ada Johnson, Betty Adams, and Rev. Joyce Benion; two brothers, Joseph Johnson, Jr. and William Johnson, Sr.; two uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Johnson, Sr. and her sister, Delores Powell. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm and Saturday, August 8 from 9 to 10 am at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr.. Maringouin. Memorial graveside service Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 at False River Station Cemetery in Blanks, Louisiana. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

