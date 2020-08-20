1/1
Ruby Mae Johnson
{ "" }
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:10 p.m., Ruby Mae Johnson transition this life from labor to reward. She was a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21 from 6 pm - 8 pm at Saintsville C.O.G.I.C., 8930 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Conducted by Rev. Mark Lewis. Her legacy of survivors are six children, Ruby Monica, Robert Lee Johnson, Jr., Curtis Lee Johnson, Elaine Moore, Joyce Decuir, Lionel Johnson all of Baton Rouge. A host of other relatives and friends. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. Masks Mandatory. Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Saintsville COGIC
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Saintsville COGIC
Funeral services provided by
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
2 entries
August 19, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy To Tanya and Family, Our prayers are with you and your family
Wanda O&#8217;Bear
Friend
August 19, 2020
Just to look at your picture it does not seem to be real that you are gone. I thought you would be here forever with me. I miss you so much Momo. I feel you was the glue to the family and to think I want hear your voice anymore have me hurting. While writing this the tears want stop falling. I will miss our handshakes, dancing, and talks we had. You are forever in my heart ❤.
Felicia Gray
Grandchild
