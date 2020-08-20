On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:10 p.m., Ruby Mae Johnson transition this life from labor to reward. She was a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21 from 6 pm - 8 pm at Saintsville C.O.G.I.C., 8930 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Conducted by Rev. Mark Lewis. Her legacy of survivors are six children, Ruby Monica, Robert Lee Johnson, Jr., Curtis Lee Johnson, Elaine Moore, Joyce Decuir, Lionel Johnson all of Baton Rouge. A host of other relatives and friends. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. Masks Mandatory. Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

