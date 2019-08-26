Ruby Major, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of New Roads, she died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on August 22, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her brother, Jonas Gauthier; sister, Tillie Jackson (Elie) and a special niece, Darlene Jackson St. Romain. Visitation will be at Charles Mackey Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, August 28 from 8:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 3912 Gus Young Avenue; Rev. Richard R. Andrus, Jr., SVD, celebrant. Interment in Gilbert Memorial Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St. in charge of arrangements. The family requests that guests wear any shade of green, if possible. It was Ruby's favorite color!
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019