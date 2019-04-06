Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Marie Carbo Comoletti. View Sign

Ruby Marie Carbo Comoletti, a native of Donaldsonville, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at her home, on April 4, 2019, at the age of 98. Ruby joined the Navy during WWII and met her husband, Dino, when both were stationed in Pensacola, FL. After over 20 years of service, she retired from the State of Louisiana. She was a very strong, caring, giving and loving person whose greatest joy was being with family and friends. She was a long-time member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she attended Adoration for many years. Ruby was happiest when she was working with her hands. She learned to sew at a young age and made many of her children's and grandchildren's clothes through the years. She loved to crochet and do needlepoint and designed several of the scarves she crocheted for family members. Her family has fond memories of her teaching them to make homemade biscotti and Italian fig cookies during the Christmas season. She gifted many with her cookies and was always adding another name to the list. She also enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork. Ruby was appropriately named because she was our precious gem and will be missed by all who knew her. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Barbara Cummings and husband, Bill; two sons, William "Billy" and wife, Charlotte, and Barry and wife, Laney; son-in-law, Francis "Jug" Beatty; grandchildren, Paul Cummings and wife, Burgundy, Steven Cummings and wife, Kristi, Rachel Swan and husband, Steven, Blair Ramagos and husband, Michael, Melissa Comoletti and fiance, Angel Zabala, Jonas Beatty and wife, Carla, John Beatty and wife, Annie, Jena Warren and husband, Cameron; step-grandson, David Alexander and wife, Tho; step-granddaughter, Tracy Stelly; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Camille Cummings, Nathaniel and Caroline Cummings, Alec and Ella Swan, Lindley and Lyla Ramagos, Mary Beth and Jon Cade Beatty, Aaron, Adam and Andrew Beatty, and Aiden Warren; step-great-granddaughter, Alicia Stelly; brothers, Raymond Carbo and wife, Mary Catherine, and Gerald "Jay" Carbo; sister, Elsie Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Valentino "Dino" Joseph Comoletti; daughter, Jeanette C. Beatty; parents, Joseph "Balou" and Lorena Carbo; three brothers, Alech, Donald and Lyoid Carbo; three sisters, Virgile Carbo, Ruth Dugas and Marian Leonard; sister-in-law, Nedra Carbo; brothers-in-law, Clarence Dugas, James Leonard and Johnny Cooper. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their special loving care, especially Ingrid Hidalgo and Chaplain Gary Williams. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 12:00PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at Ruby joined the Navy during WWII and met her husband, Dino, when both were stationed in Pensacola, FL. After over 20 years of service, she retired from the State of Louisiana. She was a very strong, caring, giving and loving person whose greatest joy was being with family and friends. She was a long-time member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she attended Adoration for many years. Ruby was happiest when she was working with her hands. She learned to sew at a young age and made many of her children's and grandchildren's clothes through the years. She loved to crochet and do needlepoint and designed several of the scarves she crocheted for family members. Her family has fond memories of her teaching them to make homemade biscotti and Italian fig cookies during the Christmas season. She gifted many with her cookies and was always adding another name to the list. She also enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork. Ruby was appropriately named because she was our precious gem and will be missed by all who knew her. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Barbara Cummings and husband, Bill; two sons, William "Billy" and wife, Charlotte, and Barry and wife, Laney; son-in-law, Francis "Jug" Beatty; grandchildren, Paul Cummings and wife, Burgundy, Steven Cummings and wife, Kristi, Rachel Swan and husband, Steven, Blair Ramagos and husband, Michael, Melissa Comoletti and fiance, Angel Zabala, Jonas Beatty and wife, Carla, John Beatty and wife, Annie, Jena Warren and husband, Cameron; step-grandson, David Alexander and wife, Tho; step-granddaughter, Tracy Stelly; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Camille Cummings, Nathaniel and Caroline Cummings, Alec and Ella Swan, Lindley and Lyla Ramagos, Mary Beth and Jon Cade Beatty, Aaron, Adam and Andrew Beatty, and Aiden Warren; step-great-granddaughter, Alicia Stelly; brothers, Raymond Carbo and wife, Mary Catherine, and Gerald "Jay" Carbo; sister, Elsie Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews. www.greenoaksfunerals.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019

