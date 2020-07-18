1/1
Ruby Marie Michel Berthelot
Ruby Marie Michel Berthelot passed away at her home in Bayou Pigeon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Bayou Pigeon. Ruby had a zest for life and like to be "on the go". She enjoyed tending to her flowers and traveling with her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, July 20th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Frank Manguno and Rev. Mitch Collier. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Ruby is survived by her six children, Marilyn "Picky" Braud and husband Melvin, Mona Carbo and husband Curtis, Gale Perault and husband R.J., Gywen Orlando and husband Frank, Loinel Berthelot and wife Cheri, McCurly Berthelot, Jr. and wife Sandra; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie Perera, Adam Michel, Melva Leonard, Melvin Michel. Preceded in death by husband, McCurly Joseph Berthelot, Sr.; parents, Lotus and Hazel Settoon Michel; sister, Evella Dupre; two grandsons, Cody Bolotte and Jeremy Berthelot; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Landry and Jude Blanchard. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Bengy and Reggie Bolotte, Joshua Carbo, Trey Perault, Chris and Trey Orlando, Brandon Berthelot and Cole Easley. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice, especially, Bee, Ann, Veronica and Shawn; Ruby's caregivers, Donna, Jackie and Brandi. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
JUL
20
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
2 entries
July 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
FLOYD & CHERYL HEBERT
Friend
July 18, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
