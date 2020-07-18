Ruby Marie Michel Berthelot passed away at her home in Bayou Pigeon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 89 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Bayou Pigeon. Ruby had a zest for life and like to be "on the go". She enjoyed tending to her flowers and traveling with her children and grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, July 20th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Frank Manguno and Rev. Mitch Collier. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Ruby is survived by her six children, Marilyn "Picky" Braud and husband Melvin, Mona Carbo and husband Curtis, Gale Perault and husband R.J., Gywen Orlando and husband Frank, Loinel Berthelot and wife Cheri, McCurly Berthelot, Jr. and wife Sandra; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie Perera, Adam Michel, Melva Leonard, Melvin Michel. Preceded in death by husband, McCurly Joseph Berthelot, Sr.; parents, Lotus and Hazel Settoon Michel; sister, Evella Dupre; two grandsons, Cody Bolotte and Jeremy Berthelot; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Landry and Jude Blanchard. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Bengy and Reggie Bolotte, Joshua Carbo, Trey Perault, Chris and Trey Orlando, Brandon Berthelot and Cole Easley. The family would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice, especially, Bee, Ann, Veronica and Shawn; Ruby's caregivers, Donna, Jackie and Brandi. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.