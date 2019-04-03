Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services will be held at 11: 00 A.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at New Life Church of God Campground, 445 Campground Road, Palmetto, LA for Ruby Marshall Hill. Interment will take place in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery in Waxia, LA. On Saturday, March 30, 2019, God saw that his child was in agony, and decided to set her soul free. He closed her eyes and sealed her lips, and said, "Ruby, come go with Me". Ruby went home to Glory on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing sweet and profound memories that will forever live on in their hearts and lives are: one daughter, Therese (Elmo) Winters of Baton Rouge, LA; three sons, Michael (Flora) of Fate, TX, Luther, Jr (Ebony) of Prairieville, LA, and Bruce (Lowanda) of Cypress, TX; one grandson whom she raised, Tory of Sweeny, TX; six siblings, JoAnn (Joseph) Glasper of Carson, CA, Bernice (Alfred) Broussard of Baldwin, LA, Ezekiel (Ella) Marshall of Houston, TX, Lillian Carmon of Westwego, LA, Isiah (Catherine) Marshall of Houston, TX, and Maude (Joseph) Nevills of Palmetto, LA; two sisters-in-laws, Ruby Williams of Ecorse, MI, and Cynthia Marshall of Houston, TX; nine (9) grandsons, five (5) great-grandchildren, and four (4) great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mancel Marshall, Jr and Lillian Thomas Marshall; her husband, Luther G. Hill, Sr.; her sister, Dorothy Marshall; her brothers, Samuel Marshall, Mancel Marshall, III, and Howard Williams; her daughter-in-law, Windy Hill; and her sister-in-law, Katherine Marshall. The family request visiting hours be observed from 8:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at New Life Church of God Campground, Palmetto, LA.

