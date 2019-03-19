Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Matthews Gilmore Farley. View Sign

Ruby Matthews Gilmore Farley was born January 7, 1947 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a 1964 graduate of McKinley Senior High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from Southern University - Baton Rouge in 1968. She later moved to New Orleans, Louisiana and worked in the Orleans Parish School System until retirement in 2000. She was baptized at the Magnolia Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and in continuing her spiritual walk, she served at the James Chapel Baptist Church in New Orleans. Upon moving back to Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina, she joined and became a dedicated member of Living Faith Christian Center under Bishop Raymond Johnson. The angel of the Lord came quietly to her bedside at Our Lady of Lake Hospital as she transitioned surrounded by family on Wednesday , March 13, 2019 at 9:44 PM. Her life will be impacted upon the lives of many as her memory is cherished by her devoted husband of 49 years, Earl Farley, Jr.; two dedicated children, Earl Derek Farley and Donna Farley Thibodeaux; five grandchildren; Asia Raymond, Joshua, Gabrielle, Xavier and Elijah Thibodeaux; her only Great-grandchild, Alani; her siblings; Barbara (Oscar) Woods, Carolyn McKee, Yvonne Wilson, Rowena Jacqueline (Willie) LeBeau and Matthew Gilmore; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Drive on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the religious services at 11:00 AM at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Avenue. Interment immediately following in the Louisiana National Cemetery. Funeral Home Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge

263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

