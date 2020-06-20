A lifelong resident of Maringouin, Ruby Maxine Quincy departed this life on Wednesday June 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Cheryl Quincy; three sons, Larry (Teri), Paul, Dale (Carletha), and Ronald (Cynthia) Quincy; three grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a sister-in-law, Mary Morgan, other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Herbert Quincy, and her daughter, Darlene Robinson. A special thanks to Heart of Hospice and Debbie Lewis. Visitation will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Religious service will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Greater Bethany Baptist Church, 338 Valverda Rd. Maringouin. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

