A lifelong resident of Maringouin, Ruby Maxine Quincy departed this life on Wednesday June 17, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Cheryl Quincy; three sons, Larry (Teri), Paul, Dale (Carletha), and Ronald (Cynthia) Quincy; three grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a sister-in-law, Mary Morgan, other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Herbert Quincy, and her daughter, Darlene Robinson. A special thanks to Heart of Hospice and Debbie Lewis. Visitation will be held on Monday June 22, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Religious service will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Greater Bethany Baptist Church, 338 Valverda Rd. Maringouin. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
JUN
23
Service
10:00 AM
Greater Bethany Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
