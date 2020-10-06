Ruby Nell (Roberts) Collins was born in Sweetwater, Texas on September 27, 1937. She has been a resident of Baton Rouge since 1947. Ruby Nell passed away on October 4, 2020 with her husband, Blake, and her two children at her side. She was a proud member of the Istrouma High School class of 1955. She studied music at LSU prior to their move to Port Chicago, California where Blake was stationed in the U.S. Navy. She was a staunch fan of LSU and proudly wore the "Purple and Gold". She worked for Bell Telephone and retired from IBM. She was devoted to the Church of Christ (North Blvd. and Goodwood Blvd.) and yearned for her health to allow her to attend more frequently. She is survived by Blake, her husband of 60 years; daughter Shawn Collins and her daughter Abigail; and, son Larry Collins, his wife Susan and their daughter Caroline. She was preceded by her parents Horace and Leoh Roberts. Ruby Nell will be forever cherished by her family and friends. A private burial service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial in Baton Rouge.

