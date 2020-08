Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral services for Ruby Nell 'Granny' Williams age 81, will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, viewing from 9 am until religious services at 11 am Rev. Elder Kenneth Stewart officiating. Interment in Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge La.

