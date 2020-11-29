Ruby Poche' Ordeneaux passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 96. She was the loving wife of the late Floyd Ordeneaux and mother of the late Floyd (Monk) Ordeneaux, Jr. and Terri O. LeBoeuf. She is survived by her children Karen Roussel (Laddie), Katherine Ordeneaux, Peggy Richard (David), Jody Ordeneaux (Liz), Mary Linda Calcagno (Craig), daughter-in-law, Charmaine Ordeneaux and son-in-law, Charles LeBoeuf. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, 3 sister-in-laws and 1 brother-in-law. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Ruby was an active member of the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters, was an Adoration Chapel Adorer and provided services to St. Joseph Catholic Church as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and by taking care of the church altar linens for many years. She will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to know her. At this time, we would like to thank Felecia Smith, Pauline Hayden, and Angela Henry for all their love and excellent care given to our mother. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Monday, November 30, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, and/or St. Peter Chanel Catholic School. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.

