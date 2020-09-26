Ruby Roberson 'MaDear' Ward transitioned to her heavenly home on Tues, Sept 22, 2020, at Zachary Manor Nursing Home, Zachary, La. She was 95 years young. Celebration of Life Graveside Services will be held on Tues, Sept 29, 2020, at 2 pm, ,4045 North St, Baton Rouge, LA. She was an active, loving member of Progressive Baptist Church for over 75 years. She was a business owner in the Childcare Industry for over 60 years. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Cleopatra Sims, Jacquelyn Ward-Flaggs, Sharon W. Turner (John), Aaron Ward, Jr., Vicki W. Higgins (Marcus, Sr.), Princeton Ward (Jacqueline), and Eric Ward, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to her Church home: Progressive Baptist Church, 998 Julia St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store