Ruby "Joyce" Rodriguez, 78 years old, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 4, 2020. She entered this world on June 22, 1941, born to Edwin "Dick" Lee Bailey, Sr. and Lilly Mae "Tiny" Hudson Bailey. Joyce loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. Joyce is survived by three daughters and son's in-law, Leslie Jo Schexnayder and husband Mark, Stacy Reine and husband Wayne, Kimberly Freeman and husband Jonathan; one son, Daniel Keith Rodriguez and wife Christine; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce is preceded in death by her father, Edwin "Dick" Lee Bailey, Sr.; mother, Lilly Mae "Tiny" Hudson Bailey; loving husband of 55 years, Joseph "Joe" Daniel Rodriguez; and one brother, Edwin "Dickie" Lee Bailey, Jr. Pallbearers will be Dwaylen Hooper, Joshua Hughes, Dustin McAlister, Jonathan Freeman, Wayne Reine, Joseph Hanks, Tyler Rodriguez, Chad Smith, and Richard Wayne Ballow. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Mike Morris. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020