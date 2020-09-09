1/1
Ruby Rogers
Ruby Rogers entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2020 at the age of 69 surrounded by her family. She is survived by a devoted daughter Demetrice Harris (Walter Allen of Sherman, Texas and a son Timothy Rogers of Cincinnati, Ohio. 5 grandchildren, 3 granddaughters Elysia Howard of Baker, La. Iyana Rogers, Tomball, Texas and Maryana Taylor of Cincinnati, Ohio. 2 grandsons Tyg Rogers of Tomball, Texas and Cooper Allen of Sherman, Texas. 3 Sisters and 3 brothers, 1 uncle. Preceded in death by parents, grandparents, 1 uncle, and 1 nephew. A private memorial will be held on Saturday September 12th at 2:00 p,m at Antioch Full Gospel Baptist church pastored Bishop Gregory Cooper Sr. officiating. However services will be live streamed via Facebook and Instagram through Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church social media pages. Due to Covid 19 masks are required.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Antioch Full Gospel Baptist church
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
