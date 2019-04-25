Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Stafford Joiner. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Send Flowers Obituary

Today as a door on this earthly journey closed, what glorious reunions are taking place in Heaven. Ruby Stafford Joiner, a Godly, Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend departed her earthly home to cross over to her walk among the streets paved with gold. For 66.5 years, Ruby was a wife to Robert Edwin Joiner, and mother to Robert "Bob" (Pam) Joiner, Sharon Joiner, Lana Joiner Lee, and Terry (Cheryl) Joiner. Grandmother to Jonah (LeAnn) and Jeremiah (Kristie) Faust; James (Lindsey) Joiner and Jessica (Chris) Ernst; and Amy Caston. Great-Grandmother to Sylas, Abby, Miah, and Noah Faust; Kyler and Kaidyn Joiner; Colt Caston; and Owen Ernst. Bonus grandchildren Chris (Julie), A. J. (Magen), Ryan and Michele Detilleu. Bonus great-grandchildren: Konner and Kollin Poche; Savannah and Cole Morgan; and Chloe and Gracey Sernutine. She enjoyed employment as a telephone operator, dairyman's wife, nurse, but her greatest job was as a mother and grandmother. She loved working in her yard and growing flowers, quilting, traveling, and family. If one was lucky, one might have been blessed with a piece of her beautiful work handstitched with love. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, H. V. and Wilma Benton Stafford, brother, Clyde"Buddy" Stafford, and her grandson, Micah James Faust. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johnson Cemetery Fund or North Oaks Hospice. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Bro. Leon Dunn will officiate the service with interment to follow in Johnson Cemetery. Today as a door on this earthly journey closed, what glorious reunions are taking place in Heaven. Ruby Stafford Joiner, a Godly, Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend departed her earthly home to cross over to her walk among the streets paved with gold. For 66.5 years, Ruby was a wife to Robert Edwin Joiner, and mother to Robert "Bob" (Pam) Joiner, Sharon Joiner, Lana Joiner Lee, and Terry (Cheryl) Joiner. Grandmother to Jonah (LeAnn) and Jeremiah (Kristie) Faust; James (Lindsey) Joiner and Jessica (Chris) Ernst; and Amy Caston. Great-Grandmother to Sylas, Abby, Miah, and Noah Faust; Kyler and Kaidyn Joiner; Colt Caston; and Owen Ernst. Bonus grandchildren Chris (Julie), A. J. (Magen), Ryan and Michele Detilleu. Bonus great-grandchildren: Konner and Kollin Poche; Savannah and Cole Morgan; and Chloe and Gracey Sernutine. She enjoyed employment as a telephone operator, dairyman's wife, nurse, but her greatest job was as a mother and grandmother. She loved working in her yard and growing flowers, quilting, traveling, and family. If one was lucky, one might have been blessed with a piece of her beautiful work handstitched with love. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, H. V. and Wilma Benton Stafford, brother, Clyde"Buddy" Stafford, and her grandson, Micah James Faust. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johnson Cemetery Fund or North Oaks Hospice. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Bro. Leon Dunn will officiate the service with interment to follow in Johnson Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close