Rubye passed away at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge at the age of 93, on November 7, 2019. She was a native of Alexandria and a resident of Port Allen. Rubye retired from the State of Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance after working in the accounting department. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held and her ashes will be placed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Rubye is survived by her sister Mrs. Jo Cukr of Algonac, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rubye was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Harris Sr. and Rubye Roberts Harris; sisters, Ida Madden and Mrs. Nel Pollock; a brother, James R. Harris Jr. Rubye was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, Mt. Olivet Endowment Fund, 1620 Murray Street, Alexandria, LA. 71360. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019