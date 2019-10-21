|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Rudolph "Rou" Allement, 87 a native of Morganza, LA and a resident of New Roads, LA passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Rudolph "Rou" was known for his silly, fun-loving personality and telling stories about his siblings, childhood in Morganza, working on his father's sawmill, and army experiences. As a young man he enjoyed playing pool and card games, hunting, mechanics, building mud trucks and furniture, cleaning his toys (3 wheelers, 6 wheelers, and cars), dancing, riding horses, running trot lines, catching turtles, and playing with his nieces and nephews. He was a United States Army veteran having served as a Sgt. Tank Commander and was a Korean War veteran receiving the Korean Service Medal with two silver stars and National Defense Service Medal. He worked as a crane operator for Local 406 in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. As he got older his favorite pastimes included winning jackpots, going to the casino aka "business up north", visiting his wife, family, and friends, playing the harmonica/music and singing his favorite tunes, telling jokes and making his famous "Rou" noises, driving the roads, collecting coins and requesting his favorite meals - especially boiled crawfish and his sweets. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganza from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Vercy (Jarreau) Allement of 15 years, one brother Cleveland (Patsy) Allement. nephews; Charles Rhodom "Bud" Young Jr, Phil Alongio Jr., Mitchell (Jamie) Alongio, Michael Alongio, Rusty (Linda) Allement, James "Long" (Bonnie) Allement Sr., Wade "Bronk" Allement Jr., Keith (Glenda) Allement. John (Jacqueline) Allement, Gary (Becky) Allement Jr., Mark Allement, Harold (Betty) Jarreau, Dennis (Gail) Jarreau, and Brian Keith Jarreau., nieces; Linda (Donald) Blanchard, Cindy (John) Wren, Cindy (David) Self, Josie (John) Dussy, Victoria (Val) Gubert, Gale Woods, Kathy (Jim) Jeansonne, Nancy (Mike) Olano, Lydia (Kennon) David, Betty (Ken) Demoulin, Judy (Tony) Zieto, Lynn DeBenedetto, Pam (Keith) Mayeux, Rita (Henry) David, Sheila (Freddie) McIntyre, Mitzi (Tony) Chaisson, Becky (Robert) Reine, Shaunda Allement, Sharron Allement, Jamie (Mitchell) Alongio, Jenine Major and Bonnie (Scott) Pittman. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Amar Sr. and Anaise (Comeaux) Allement, siblings; Doisia (Charles Rhodom Sr.) Young, Dolly (Phil Sr.) Alongio, Roy (Mary Ann) Allement, Russell (Marian) Allement Sr., Wade (Vivian) Allement Sr., Amare "AJ" (Ethel) Allement Jr., Nolan (Marie) Allement, and Gary (Dale) Allement Sr, nephews; Lane Allement, Robbie (Bridget) Allement, Stephen (Gisele) Allement, Glen Allement, and niece; Marion (Danny) Hodges. Pallbearers will be; John Allement, John Allement Jr., Keith Allement, Mitch Mayeux, James Allement Sr., Gary Allement Jr., Mark Allement, and Charles Rhodom "Bud" Young.
