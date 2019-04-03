Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Rudolph "Rudy" Hughes. View Sign

Brother Rudy went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 86. He was a native of Port Vincent, LA and a longtime resident of Baker, LA. Rudy was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, and 50 year veteran of Int. Electricians Local Union 995. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was known by the children of many churches as the "candy man". Rudy is known throughout his communities as the man with the copper-wire tricylces which were a integral part of his well-known salvation message. Rudy is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Cora Haddix Hughes; sons, George (Gladys) and Bill (Sherrie); foster son, Terry Gable (Robbie); daughters, Elizabeth Piper (John), Linda Farris (Ted) and Donna St. Romain (Robert); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerrel Hughes (Cora Mae); and an abundance of nieces, nephews and other family members. Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, John Hughes and Kattie Rushing; brothers, C.J., Calvin, Berlin, L.F., Earl, Henry, John, Jr. and Ed; sisters, Esther Thibodeaux and Cora Lee Hughes; and an infant great-grandson. Visitation will be held at River Oaks Baptist Church, 14969 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. 70816, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will resume at River Oaks Baptist Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM, celebrated by Keith Bernard, Buck Hughes and George Hughes. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

