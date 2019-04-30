|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rudolph "Rudy" Williams.
|
|
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Faith Temple Ministries Church
|
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Faith Temple Ministries Church
|
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
|
28928 North Horseshoe Road
Rudy Williams, a 69-year-old resident of Baton Rouge and former Superintendent of Louisiana Training Institute (LTI), moved unexpectedly from this earthly life Friday morning, April 26, 2019, at Ochsner Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born September 1, 1949, in Independence, Louisiana to the late Willie Williams Sr. and Lee Anner Booker Williams. Rudy leaves to treasure his jovial spirit and memories two daughters and one son, Felecia W. Hambrick (Arlo), Amelia W. Williams (Demarcus), and Rudy Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his one "favorite" granddaughter, Chelsea Hambrick and three grandsons, Demarcus Williams Jr., Adam Hambrick and Tyler Williams; five brothers, Willie Williams (Debbie) of Reston, Virginia, Reverend Derrick Williams (Brenda) of Orlando, Florida, Lester Williams (LaSundra) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, Bernard Williams (Cheryl) of Baker, Louisiana, and Donald Williams (Tiffany) of Kentwood, Louisiana; two sisters, Earleen W. Stevenson (David) of Baker and Vera W. Dunbar (Benjamin) of Port Allen, Louisiana; two sisters-in-law, Dimple Clark of Baton Rouge and Elsie Smith of Greensburg, Louisiana and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and acquaintances. He followed the cessation of his beloved wife of thirty-three years, parents, and grandparents. Reminiscent and Reflective Time Thursday, May 2, 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Faith Temple Ministries Church, 11605 Fontana Lane, Independence, Louisiana until service at 6:00 P.M., followed by heart-to-heart chats with the family. Graveside Service on Friday, May 3, at 10:00 A.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 28928 North Horseshoe Road, Independence. In lieu of flowers, etc., memorial donations can be made to - Baton Rouge (2644 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Suite 122, Baton Rouge, LA 70816) or at www.diabetes.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|