Rufus J. "RJ" Coco, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 78. He began working at Goudchaux's at the age of 17 as a stock clerk, then later became a buyer/store manager. After retiring from more than 50 years in retail, RJ later worked as a bridal consultant at Billy Heroman's. For the past several years, he has been an active member with the Art Guild of Louisiana. RJ married his childhood sweetheart at the age of 17, Beverly Blanchard Coco and were married for 51 years. RJ was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Blanchard Coco; his parents, Alton B Coco and Mary Belle Williams Coco; a brother, Alton Donovan Coco. He is survived by his two daughters, Kay Crystal Vikowski (Robert) and Tina Trahan (Vince); four grandchildren; Brandon Vikowski, Kaycee Vikowski, Eva Nicole Vikowski & Britney Trahan; four great-grandchildren, Colton Vikowski, Zoe Vikowski, Cooper Gonzales & Charley Gonzales; god-son, Eric Burton; nieces, Tonya Burton, Tracye Yochim & nephew Blane Coco. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of RJ's life on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1 pm-3 pm at The Legacy, 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 25, 2020