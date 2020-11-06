1/1
Rumaldo Martinez
1973 - 2020
Rumaldo Martinez, 46 years old, passed away on November 3, 2020 at 2:07 pm after a long and valiant battle against Covid-19 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was born on November 26, 1973 in Chiapas, Mexico. He married his wife Carmina Lopez at the age of 17. He was an excellent son, brother, father and grandfather, and a loyal friend. A man of good heart. Father of two daughters and a son. He arrived in the United States in 1999, where he worked tirelessly to provide for his beautiful family, while being part of the Communidad Misionera Natanael Church congregation. In a bittersweet moment for us, he joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as his faith never waived through his struggles. Our condolences to the Martinez Family. Visitation services will be at 12:00 Saturday at his church located at 4019 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd. BR, LA 70814.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
