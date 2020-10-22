1/
Runyon C. Richard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Runyon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Runyon C. Richard, 68, a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, LA. He retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He is survived by his significant other, Rhonda Posey and two step children, Trent M. Jumonville, Hayley Taylor and husband Michael, and his beloved grandson Charlie; as well as two special nephews, David and Matthew Bennett. He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse J. Richard, and his parents Carlisle and Patricia Meeks Richard. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Share sympathies, memories and condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved