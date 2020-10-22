Runyon C. Richard, 68, a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, LA. He retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He is survived by his significant other, Rhonda Posey and two step children, Trent M. Jumonville, Hayley Taylor and husband Michael, and his beloved grandson Charlie; as well as two special nephews, David and Matthew Bennett. He was preceded in death by his son, Jesse J. Richard, and his parents Carlisle and Patricia Meeks Richard. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Share sympathies, memories and condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.