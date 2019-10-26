Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Bankston Jr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Zachary Community Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Zachary Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Russell Bankston, Jr. passed away Friday, October 18. Russell was born May 30, 1928 in Baton Rouge, LA. His parents were Russell Bankston of Grangeville, LA and Grace Jewell Morgan of Pine Grove, LA. He was raised in Grangeville and graduated valedictorian from Greensburg High School in Greensburg, LA. He graduated from LSU in 1948, and then enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He graduated from Officers Candidate School and as a Lieutenant Junior Grade, served as an assistant communications officer aboard the USS Midway with the 6th Fleet. He graduated from the LSU School of Law in 1958. Upon his graduation from law school, he practiced law and served as the first City Attorney in Zachary, LA. He was elected the first city judge in Zachary when the first city court was established. He practiced law and served as the city judge until his retirement. He, also, intermittently, served as a family court judge in Baton Rouge and as the interim judge in East and West Feliciana Parishes. He was a long time member of the board of the Bank of Zachary, and served for many years as the chairman of the board. He was very active in the Rotary Club and was a Mason and a Shriner. Russell married Shirley Mae Morrison in 1955 and they remained married until her death in 2007. They raised 2 daughters: Terri Bankston Stirling, an attorney in Mandeville, LA and Stephanie Bankston Adams (John) of Germantown, TN. Russell was especially proud of his 2 grandchildren: John R. Adams, III (Sara), an attorney in Franklin, TN and Heather Morgan Adams, an LSU graduate and a graduate student at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. Russell and Shirley were avid sports fans and attended games for all LSU sports. They traveled with the sports teams and especially enjoyed football bowl games and baseball tournaments in Hoover, AL and Omaha, NE. Russell married Nedra Webb Williams in 2009. She has 3 children: Janith Miller, Brian Miller (Nancy), and Michael Miller (Cindy). His family would like to thank Janith for helping to take care of him in the last years. Russell and Nedra resided in Zachary. Russell was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Shirley, and his sister Peggy Bankston Capdeveille. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, LA on Friday, November 1, 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Visitation at Zachary Community Church on Saturday, November 2 at 10:00 am, funeral service to begin at 11:00 am after visitation. A burial service will follow at Greenoaks Cemetary in Baton Rouge. The family requests that donations be sent to LSU or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2019

