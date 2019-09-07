Oct. 3, 1987-Sept. 2, 2019. Russell C. Todd III, age 31, was welcomed to his Father's home at 11:11 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held in his honor Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales, Houma, LA. Visitation will be from 10 a.m-1 p.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 1 p.m. Russell is survived by his loving wife Abbie Lapeyrouse Todd and son RIV Todd; parents Russell Jr. 'Rusty' and Maria Austin Todd; sister, Marty Pregeant and her husband Matthew Pregeant and their children Chandler and Chasten; maternal grandmother Sally Austin Boykin; his Godparents, Will and Terri Wilton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and close family members that Russell loved dearly. Russell was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Russell Sr. and Carolyn Hunt Todd; maternal grandfather, John D. Austin; and godchild, Luna Lapeyrouse. Russell will be remembered as humble, patient, strong, and kind. He was also a talented athlete and fishermen. Most of all; he loved family, especially his wife and son. He treated everyone equally, and enjoyed life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, please bring a picture of Russ with your favorite memory written on the back.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019