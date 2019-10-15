Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Deloy Hutchinson. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Albany First Baptist Service 11:00 AM Albany First Baptist Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Albany First Baptist Send Flowers Obituary

Chief Russell, age 71, reported to the Lord for duty on Monday, October 14, 2019 from his lifelong residence in Albany. He was a graduate of Albany High School who began his lifelong public service at the age of 27 in 1975 as Justice of the Peace of Ward Four in Livingston Parish followed by being elected by the citizens of Albany to serve as Police Chief in 1978 until his passing. He led by example. He invested his energy into his family, his community, and in its people. Values he admired: Integrity, Dedication, and Loyalty. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Nancy Raborn Hutchinson, daughter Melissa "Missy" Wild(Jody), son Russell "Rusty" Hutchinson Jr.(Jill); grandchildren Vick, Tanner, Daniel (Amanda), Emma, Anna, Aidan, and Easton; great grandchildren Daniel, Kaden, and Asher; sisters Billie Ann Hutchinson, and Annie Marie Thompson(Glen); sister in law Sandra Hutchinson Bankston(John); mother in law Doris Raborn Yent; brother in laws Chuck Raborn (Sandy), David Raborn (Barbara), and Russell Raborn (Barbara) along with numerous nieces, nephews, and endless amounts of friends. Preceding Russell in death were his parents Cecil Elliott "Deloy" and Francis Irene Glascock Hutchinson; father in law; Charles "Charlie Boy" Raborn; step father in law Henry Yent; brother Thomas Elliott Hutchinson; sister Catherine Hutchinson Landry; brother in laws Melvin Landry, Riley "Bill" Raborn and Robert "Whitey" Raborn; niece Dana Thompson; nephews Cecil Landry, Thomas Landry, Donovan Hutchinson, and Infant Twins Woods. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5:00 til 9:00. Visitation will resume at Albany First Baptist on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until beginning of service at 11:00 with Masonic Rites Service. Celebration of life will begin at noon. A dear friend, Mr. Gene Hoyt, will officiate the services, and interment to follow at Hutchinson Cemetery in Albany. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019

