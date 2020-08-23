1/1
Russell Emmett Bradford
Russell Emmett Bradford, a resident of Virginia Beach VA and native of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on July 26, 2020, at 90 years of age. Russell was a Korean War Veteran with 20 years in the United States Navy, a volunteer member of the "Davis Corner Fire & Rescue Squad," a master carpenter and a gifted caricature artist. Russell exemplified someone who lived a life of service to his Country, Family, Friends, and Community and will be missed by all. He is survived in life by his children Russell C. Bradford (wife Pam) and Linda Bradford Hennebury (husband Reed), 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, brother August "Totsie" Bradford, sister Elodie Bradford Bostwick and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Daughtry Bradford, daughter Julie Bradford Simmons, granddaughter Jamie Feasal, parents Percy Wallace Bradford Sr, and Lillian Roussel Bradford, brother Percy Wallace Bradford Jr, sisters Rosemary Bradford Gorrondona and Lillian Bradford Caballero, paternal grandparents Millard Filmore Bradford and Marie Dudenhefer Bradford, and maternal grandparents August Roussel and Elodie Hebert Roussel. Special thanks to Tina McNeil and "New Life of Virginia Beach Church," who helped Russell during a very difficult time in his life. God Bless them! In memory of Russell, donations to your local fire department would be appreciated by his family. Funeral and Burial arrangements are still pending at this time.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2020.
