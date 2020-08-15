We all live on borrowed time and forget that life on earth never lasts as long as we would hope; however, when it ends, we rejoice as our forever life begins. Russell "Pete" Guidroz was born on September 21, 1945, and his heavenly life began in the early morning hours of August 14, 2020. He was born in Oscar, Louisiana and was a life-long resident of New Roads. Throughout his life, Pete faced many challenges and hardships, but persevered through the grace of God and with the love and support of his family and friends. As a young man, he could be seen around New Roads riding his bike and pulling his lawn mower behind him as he maintained several lawns throughout the city, as well as keeping the windows of the local restaurants and businesses sparkling. He loved visiting and speaking Creole to many proprietors and patrons daily. His most prideful task, however, came under the supervision and direction of our former Sheriffs, Preston Chustz and Paul Raymond Smith, when they allowed him to "assist" with directing traffic on Mardi Gras. These days were the highlight of his life. One of his other loves was going to the casino with his Mom, his sister, Marie, and friends Betty and Mary. He enjoyed watching old westerns, game shows, Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. He watched the daily Mass and Rosary and attended St. Mary's of False River whenever he could. His greatest love, comforter and caretaker was his precious Mama. He is survived by brother, Freddie, and wife, Cindy of Morganza; brother, Gary and wife, Cindy of Glynn; and sister, Connie Jarreau and husband, Mitch of New Roads; brother in law, Randall Jarreau of Glynn; numerous generations of nieces and nephews; cousins; and Goddaughter, Haylea Guidroz. He is predeceased by maternal Grandparents, Caesar and Cornelius David Jarreau; paternal grandparents, Clay and Marie Guidroz; Mother, Violet Jarreau Guidroz Comeaux; Father, Wilfred Guidroz; Step-Father, Daniel Comeaux; sister, Patsy Guidroz; brother, Whitley "Spookie" Guidroz and wife, Shirley; sister, Mary Donachricha and husband, Joseph; and sister, Kay Marie Guidroz Jarreau. Pall Bearers will be Pete's nephews: Jason Guidroz, Dustin Guidroz, Robbie Guidroz, Jeremy Jarreau, Zachary Jarreau and Joshua Jarreau. The family would like to thank the hospitals and staff; Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice, Pointe Coupee Council on Aging. To his wonderful caretakers, Carolyn Davis, Jo Louise Cashio, Jocelyn Toussaint and Patricia Guidroz, we are forever grateful for the care, patience and love that you bestowed upon our brother, Pete, and the dignity and courage you all instilled in him. Much love and gratitude to all of his "Claiborne Street Family" who watched over him and helped him throughout his years of living there. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Todd Lloyd at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with internment following at Chenal Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store