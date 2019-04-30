A celebration of Russell "Rusty" Hebert's life, age 61, of Jasper, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Jasper, Texas. Rusty died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital in Lufkin. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, and former resident of Gainesville, TX, and Prairieville, Louisiana. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Jasper. He had been a towboat captain on the lower Mississippi River since 1982. He liked fishing and LSU football. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy Hebert of Jasper; mother, Bernice Martin of Shreveport; two sons, Brady Hebert and wife, Heather, of Beaumont, and Taylor Hebert of Jasper; a daughter, Ashley Ardoin and husband, Chuck, of Lake Charles; a brother, Roger Hebert and wife, Marsha, of Franklin, GA; a sister, Carolyn Dutton and husband, Jimmy, of Shreveport; three grandchildren, Bennett Ardoin, Dean Ardoin and Augustus Hebert. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Hebert Sr.; two brothers, Donald Ray Hebert Jr. and Jimmy Hebert. Memorial contributions may be made to the 's National Office, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.