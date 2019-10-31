Russell "Christophe" James, Sr. stood the test of time and passed on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his residence. He was a master creator, builder and carpenter that made dreams of houses and churches come to life. Visitation on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. conducted by Pastor Ricardo Handy. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his beloved children and a host of other relatives and friends. Russell transitioned from this life to be with his mother, Alnedia G. Christophe; two sisters, Paulette Christophe and Jean Ann Pugh; one brother, Jeffery Brian Christophe and one godmother, Cloria Georgetown. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.