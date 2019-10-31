Russell James Sr.

Service Information
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-2860
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion Inner City
24400 Eleanor Drive
Plaquemine, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Inner City
24400 Eleanor Drive
Plaquemine, LA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Inner City
24400 Eleanor Drive
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
Russell "Christophe" James, Sr. stood the test of time and passed on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his residence. He was a master creator, builder and carpenter that made dreams of houses and churches come to life. Visitation on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. conducted by Pastor Ricardo Handy. Interment in Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his beloved children and a host of other relatives and friends. Russell transitioned from this life to be with his mother, Alnedia G. Christophe; two sisters, Paulette Christophe and Jean Ann Pugh; one brother, Jeffery Brian Christophe and one godmother, Cloria Georgetown. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019
