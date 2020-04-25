"Be not afraid, I go before you always. Come, follow me, and I will give you rest." – John Michael Talbot. Russell John Daigle entered this world August 2, 1936, in Belle Rose, LA. After living the first three years of his life in Brusly St. Martin, the family moved to a few acres in Port Allen where he would live the rest of his life. He would affectionately refer to these acres as "the property." Not only did he grow up on a farm there, he would later build a house after marriage to raise his family. He was a hard worker and after thirty-seven years of laboring and making sacrifices for his family, he retired from the City of Port Allen in 1997. Russell was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of Holy Family Church where he was always eager to attend the weekend mass and faithfully served anonymously on the Prayer Line. He was the true example of the father. Ephesians 6:4 referenced, "Fathers do not exasperate your children, instead bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord." The family will always remember Russell carrying a finger Rosary and praying his Rosary every day even when he was in the SICU and things appeared bleak in the last months of his life. While at Legacy rehabilitating from his latest health issue and prior to his last arrival at the SICU, the Rosary would be his comfort so that he would not be alone and thus feel Jesus' presence when the family was no longer allowed to visit. In 23 years of retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed the television remote and would often watch Alan Jackson's concert, LSU Football and Basketball, New York Yankees, wrestling, Days of Our Lives, Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, Judge Judy, the People's Court, and Sanford and Son. In his spare time, he enjoyed word searches and looked forward to trips to casinos, especially Emerald Palace, where he was spoiled with cold drinks and snacks. Russell enjoyed a good hamburger, fries, and onion rings. Like a true Cajun, he really loved anything crawfish (boiled, etouffee), especially big crawfish. As a true Southerner, he liked fried chicken. Russell also enjoyed his sister's chicken stew and lemon ice box pie. He loved his wife's potato salad and crepes, but surprisingly not the desert crepes. He also enjoyed the snacks from the Council on Aging. Russell enjoyed gardening and keeping up "the property" as he was always looking for the perfect tractor. He enjoyed going for a ride and when he stopped driving would daily ask "We going anywhere today?" And if he did not like the answer he would then ask "Where we going?" Russell enjoyed driving the cart at Walmart and we apologize to all the shoppers who got in his way. Russell enjoyed trying to pull the wool over on his family and when he thought he succeeded or was really proud of his accomplishments, he would say "that a boy Russ." Examples included taking short cuts in physical therapy or going to the grocery store trying to convince his soul mate Mildred that his endocrinologist said he could eat Rice Krispy Treats when the doctor had said rice crispy cereal. Russell experienced many health problems in his life but remained a blood donor as long as he was allowed. At least eight years ago, doctors estimated he would have at most two more years. Since then, Russell recovered from a scalp melanoma and pulmonary fibrosis, a side effect of prescribed medication. Late in life, he went through many oxygen tanks and ultimately was able to work himself off of it. He also went through many hearing aids in an effort to find one he liked, but was not successful as he broke the hearing aids. Though, he really did not need the hearing aids anyway as everybody mumbled. Starting in late January 2020, Russell exemplified the bible verse of 2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." In keeping with the fight, the family is extremely grateful for Ms. Debbie with the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging who regularly called to check on Russell, for the staff at Our Lady of the Lake SICU and Ms. Melissa from the regular floor. We are also thankful for the caring staff at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation who spoiled him with ice cream and other snacks. We are also very grateful to the therapists who taught Russell he had the strength, skills, and courage to stand, roll his wheelchair, and reach for items as late as mid-March. In addition, Legacy allowed his daughter, Tiffany, to attend the Mardi Gras Ball and parade where Russell enjoyed his hat, beads and king cake. Russell's favorite song was Proud Mary and it was played to him very shortly before his death on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was 83 when he obtained eternal peace. At approximately 11:40 am he was reunited with his parents, Leonce Joseph and Emma Marie Theriot Daigle; his brother, Roy J Daigle Sr.; godfather, Bernie LeBlanc; godmother, Yola Theriot; godson, Carl Thibodeaux; great-nephew, JJ Daigle; cousins, Ovide Landry Jr. and Allen Daigle; and other relatives and friends. Russell leaves behind to cherish his memories and ponder the life lessons he taught, his wife and soul mate of forty five years, Mildred Trahan Daigle; a son, Adrian; a baby girl; Tiffany; a sweet sister, Mildred C. Daigle; godsons; a compassionate niece, Debbie Daigle Jackson; numerous other relatives and friends. The family is eternally grateful for everyone who has prayed with us along this journey. In the words of Russell, we say, "Merci beaucoup!" to everyone. We especially give thanks to some of his health care professionals through the years including, Dr. Phillip Padgett and staff, Dr. Gary Field, Dr. Amy Shannon, Dr. Steven Gremillion, and Dr. Tonya Jagneaux. We also thank the Port Allen Fire Department and volunteers as well as Acadian Ambulance who responded to numerous calls over the years. Due to Covid-19, a private interment will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery mausoleum. The family will have a public memorial Mass at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, Russell would want you to remember him when you eat ice cream and to donate blood if you can. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.