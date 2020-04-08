Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell "Rusty" Joseph Haydel, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 76. Rusty was born on April 11, 1943 and was a life-long resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana. He is survived by his "sweetheart" Frances Ann Marino Haydel, wife of 57 years. Their two children, son, Shane Michael and wife Melanie, and daughter, Marina Lyn Haydel Pinell and husband Lewis; six grandchildren, Dr. Britta Nicole Haydel, Russell Joseph "Trey" Haydel, III and wife Jade, Connor Lee Case and fiancée Victoria Weaver, Hayden Michael Pinell, Morgan Elizabeth Pinell, and Heath Michael Pinell; three great-grandchildren, Carter Lee Tullier, Shaylee Ann Tullier, and Liam Joseph Haydel; his brother, Cary Benedict Haydel and wife Janet; nieces, nephews, and three Godchildren. Rusty is preceded in death by his parents, Russell Joseph Haydel, Sr. and Myrtle Ann Richard Haydel, his maternal grandparents, Charles Augusta and Marie Oneilda Tullier Richard, and his paternal grandparents George W. and Lucille Landry Haydel. Rusty graduated from Plaquemine High School in 1961 and attended Southeastern University in Hammond, Louisiana. During his time at Southeastern he played football, a sport he loved dearly. He later retired from the Local 198 Plumbers & Steamfitters following 35 years of service in a profession he truly loved. Through the years, he was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, an active member of the

Elks Club , Knights of Columbus, the Acacia Lodge 116 Free and Accepted Masons, and a charter member of the St. Louis Hunting Club and Belleview Hunting Club. Family and friends were the most important thing in his life. He loved deer hunting, "listening to the dogs run" in the fox pen, and attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren. Rusty had the kindest and most giving heart. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone he met. He loved traveling through his work and had especially fond memories from his time spent working on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. In the past couple of years, Rusty began gardening and took much pride in this newfound hobby. Visitors would often be greeted by the sound of blues music resonating from his garden and would always leave with a full heart. Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private service for immediate family. For all family and friends who cannot be with us, we ask you to join us for a moment of silence and prayer in his memory. Pallbearers will be Shane Haydel, Lewis Pinell, Russell "Trey" Haydel, Connor Case, Hayden Pinell, and Heath Pinell. A special thanks to his dear friends, Hilton and Sylvia Guidry, Manny Courtade, and his neighbors at the Plaquemine Main Fire Department that provided prayers and support. The family would especially like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, and support staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas for providing the very best care during his fight. For memorial contributions or expressions of sympathy, the family suggests donations be made in his honor to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas or in Memphis, Tennessee.

