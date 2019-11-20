Russell Lee Irvine Sr, a native of St Francisville and resident of Ethel, entered into eternal rest on Fri, Nov 15. Visitation will be Thurs, Nov 21 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Christian Unity Fellowship church. Religious services, Fri, Nov 22 at 11 am at Christian Unity Fellowship church. Interment in Elm Park cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Donald W. Irvine, his three children, Jannay (Dwight) Gwinn, Jennifer Washington and Russell Irvine Jr., four stepchildren, Everet, Steven, Sarannah, Roderick and Robert Washington. Nineteen siblings, eight grandchildren, JaDarius, D'Mycal, Jayvion, Malachi, JaKaylinn, Dwight Jr, Destiny and Marcus Jr. A host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019