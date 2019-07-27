Russell Lynn Rose, Sr., a native and resident of Pride, LA, passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 68. Russell was a former employee with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. He is survived by his children, Farrell Rose and wife Amanda of Pride, LA, Russell Rose, Jr. and wife Selvi of Watson, LA, and Rosalyn Rose of Pelican, LA; eleven grandchildren, Sterling Rose, Karlie Rose, Haley Rose, Makenzie Rose, Marissa Gallagher, Isabelle Rose, Cheyenne Rose, Seth Rose, Nathan Mulvihill, Seth Mulvihill, and Anthony Kerr; and former spouse, Janet Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Ashton Rose and Dedye Cotton Rose; and brother, Daniel Rose, Jr. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at Rabenhorst East from 10:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00. Interment will follow at Live Oak Methodist Cemetery in Watson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 30, 2019