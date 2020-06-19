Retired ExxonMobil first-line supervisor, former Local 995 electrician and a resident of Central, he passed away Thursday, June 16, 2011, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. He was 58. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Sunday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Monday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Survived by his wife, Kathy Ramirez; two sons, Rhett Michael Ramirez and Dirk Christopher Ramirez; stepson, Kyle Frank; granddaughter, Adlee Reneé Ramirez; mother, Violet Picard Ramirez; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheryl and Johnny Wynters, Marilyn Walker, Janice and Bill Collett, and Melanie and Drew Bright; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Ward Mark Ramirez. Pallbearers will be his two sons, Duane Jolibois and Tommy Berthelot, Sammy Boudreaux and Doug Turcuit. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Clarey and Larry Cothern. He was an exceptional fisherman who loved hunting and tending his garden. He was a hard worker and believed in putting his family and friends before himself. He was a good friend and an honest and compassionate person. Special thanks to The Carpenter House for their exceptional care and hospitality.



