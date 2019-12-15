Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Entombment Following Services church mausoleum Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:45 AM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

His master replied, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21. Russell Michael Blanchard, 73, lifelong resident of Pierre Part, passed away completely surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, December 14 at 12:40 pm. Visiting will be at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 pm until 9 pm and will resume on Tuesday from 8 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Eva Settoon Blanchard, three daughters who thought he hung the moon, Kerrilyn Breaux, Jerrilyn Blanchard, and Cherie Schlatre whom he affectionately called "girl", two sons-in-law, Chuck Breaux and Bart Schlatre who were the sons he never had, and seven grandchildren, Mary-Beth Blanchard, Megan Breaux, Joshua Blanchard, Jacob Schlatre, Joseph Schlatre, Carter Clay Breaux and Caroline Schlatre whom he spoiled rotten all in each their own way. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda and Clara, and his brothers, Thomas and Lonnie and numerous nieces and nephews, far too many to count, but each one with a special memory of their own. Welcomed into Eternal Life by his parents, Martha and Savilien Blanchard, his wife's parents, Monroe Sr. and Eve Settoon, his brothers, Robert, Howard, Davis, Wilton, Morris, Ned, Tony and Whitney, and his sisters Hilda, Isabelle, and Bebbie, and his brothers-in-law, Curtis and Pee Wee Settoon. A retired pipefitter, welder with the Local 198, Russell spent his retirement with his real passion of fixing cars at Pierre Part Auto Sales. A faithful member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Pierre Part, Russell was a proud member of KC Council #5352, The King's Men, and a Man of Manresa. Always a generous man, memorial donations may be made to St. John School's Continue the Legacy Capital Campaign in his memory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019

